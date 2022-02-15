Australian biotech CSL posts profit drop on poor plasma collection

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian biotech CSL Ltd CSL.AX reported a 5% fall in half-year profit on Wednesday, hurt by poor plasma collection due to Omicron-related restrictions.

Underlying net profit after tax at constant currency fell to $1.72 billion.

