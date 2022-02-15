CSL

Australian biotech CSL posts profit drop on poor plasma collection

Contributors
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Yamini C S Reuters
Published

Australian biotech CSL Ltd reported a 5% fall in half-year profit on Wednesday, hurt by poor plasma collection due to Omicron-related restrictions.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian biotech CSL Ltd CSL.AX reported a 5% fall in half-year profit on Wednesday, hurt by poor plasma collection due to Omicron-related restrictions.

Underlying net profit after tax at constant currency fell to $1.72 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More