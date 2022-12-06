Australian billionaire snaps up CWP Renewables for over $2.7 bln

AGL

December 06, 2022

By Scott Murdoch and Sonali Paul

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest's private firm Squadron Energy has acquired CWP Renewables in Australia for more than A$4 billion ($2.7 billion), three people familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

Forrest said in a statement Squadron had acquired CWP Renewables, owner of 1.1 gigawatts of wind farms and a development pipeline of 1.3 GW of wind and solar farms in Australia, but did not disclose the price.

Forrest has been making a big push to wean Australia off fossil fuels and grow a green hydrogen business through his iron ore company, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX, as well as his private firm Squadron.

With CWP Renewables, Squadron would have the scale it needs in eastern Australia to meet demand from large commercial and industrial customers for reliable green energy, Forrest said. "It is paramount that Australia continues to increase cost-efficient renewable green energy, to economically power homes and industry at pace and rid the Australian consumer of its forced reliance to increasingly expensive, dangerously pollutive fossil fuels," he said in the statement on Wednesday.

Squadron is already majority owner of wind farm developer Windlab and is also building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the state of New South Wales and a renewable energy hub in Queensland.

