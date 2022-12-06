Australian billionaire snaps up CWP Renewables for over $2.7 bln

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest's private firm Squadron Energy has acquired CWP Renewables in Australia for more than A$4 billion ($2.7 billion), three people familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

Other companies that had looked at CWP included Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC, Tilt Renewables, partly owned by AGL Energy AGL.AX, and Origin Energy ORG.AX.

($1 = 1.4948 Australian dollars)

