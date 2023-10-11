News & Insights

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart raises stake in Liontown Resources to 19.9%

October 11, 2023 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has taken a 19.9% stake in lithium miner Liontown Resources LTR.AX, her company Hancock Prospecting said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Hancock now looks forward to having a prominent influence on Liontown's future as its largest shareholder," the statement said.

