Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart raises stake in Liontown Resources to 19.9%

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has taken a 19.9% stake in lithium miner Liontown Resources LTR.AX, her company Hancock Prospecting said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Hancock now looks forward to having a prominent influence on Liontown's future as its largest shareholder," the statement said.

