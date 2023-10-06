News & Insights

Australian billionaire edges closer to blocking stake in Albemarle's $4.3 bln bid for Liontown

October 06, 2023 — 04:20 am EDT

By Scott Murdoch and Lewis Jackson

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart is a step closer to being able to block Albemarle's $4.3 billion proposed takeover of Liontown Resources after increasing her stake again in the lithium miner.

Australia's richest person raised her stake to 16.7%, becoming Liontown's largest shareholder, her company Hancock Prospecting said on Friday.

Liontown declined to comment, while Albemarle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hancock said it had no plans to nominate directors at Liontown's upcoming annual general meeting in November but remained open to doing so in the future, especially "if its strategic stake continues to increase towards 19.9%," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.5716 Australian dollars)

