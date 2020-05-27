Australian bank regulator vows intense capital scrutiny as credit risks mount

By Paulina Duran

SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator will step up scrutiny of banks' capital management and stress testing practices as the coronavirus crisis cripples their ability to build and retain earnings, it said on Wednesday.

Australian banks will see a fall in capital buffers over the year ahead due to probable loan losses as hundreds of thousands of people lose their jobs because of the pandemic.

"Until there are clear signs of an economic recovery and banks are able to generate capital from retained earnings, it is reasonable to expect supervisory scrutiny of capital management and stress testing results to remain very high," Wayne Byres, the chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA), said in prepared remarks.

The removal of a requirement for immediate increases in capital to account for the A$144 billion ($95.77 billion) in loan repayment holidays given to borrowers due to the crisis would not be permanent, the regulator added.

Instead APRA expects lenders to make checks after three months to see if borrowers' financial circumstances deteriorate, leading to higher levels of arrears and therefore higher bad loan charges, which could dilute capital buffers.

"Our strategy in Australia thus far has been to exercise a degree of flexibility where it is clear that a rigid adherence to regulatory requirements would amplify the shock impacts," Byres said.

"But we don't have any real appetite for proposals that seek to hide from the facts: denial is not going to be a successful strategy for anyone (and) 'kicking the can down the road' risks making the adjustment process even more onerous than it already is by undermining confidence in the health of the system."

Last month APRA asked banks to "seriously consider" deferring dividend payouts until there was more clarity on the impact of the pandemic, or materially shrink them after running stress-test scenarios on their capital levels.

In his remarks, Byres also said that while the capital, funding and liquidity positions of Australia's banks were high by international standards and stronger than in previous crises, transparency would become key as solvency pressures mounted and credit risks came to the fore.

"We do not want analysts, investors or rating agencies to overestimate the size of the problem by assuming the worst in the absence of information," he added.

"Even without regulatory prompting, banks should err on the side of revealing more, rather than less."

On the basis of stress test scenarios, Australia's four major banks, which dominate about 80 percent of the mortgage and deposit market, have boosted total credit provisions to A$23 billion.

