Australian bank CBA sets aside $216 mln more to remediate customers

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said on Thursday it is making additional provisions of A$300 million ($215.67 million) in its annual results to remediate customers across its aligned advice businesses.

Adds background on exit from aligned business, pandemic-related loan losses

July 30 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) CBA.AX said on Thursday it is making additional provisions of A$300 million ($215.67 million) in its annual results to remediate customers across its aligned advice businesses.

The country's largest lender exited its aligned financial advice business last year after a government-backed inquiry into the financial sector in 2018 exposed widespread systematic misconduct, prompting CBA and its "Big Four" banking peers to incur hefty amounts to compensate customers.

CBA said in a statement total remediation provisions recognised to date now stands at A$834 million, which largely consists of customer refunds.

The coronavirus crisis has added further pressure on Australian banks, which now see margins threatened due to record-low interest rates, rising unemployment and more bad loans.

The Sydney-based lender had booked A$1.5 billion in provisions in the third quarter to cover future pandemic-related loan losses.

CBA is set to report its full year results on Aug. 12.

($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters