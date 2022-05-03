World Markets

Australian bank ANZ's half-yearly cash profit rises 4%

Contributors
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX on Wednesday reported a 4.1% rise in first-half cash profit, as it benefited from a pandemic-induced boom in home lending amid record low interest rates.

The country's no.4 lender posted cash profit from continuing operations of A$3.11 billion ($2.21 billion) for the six months to March 31, compared with A$2.99 billion last year and a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$2.99 billion.

($1 = 1.4096 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

