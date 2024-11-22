Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. Resolutions Unanimously Passed

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. (AU:AAP) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. announced that all resolutions, including the re-election of Director Mr. Anthony Ho and the approval of an additional placement facility, were unanimously passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support and could influence the company’s future strategic moves.

