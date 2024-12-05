Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. Announces Major Shareholding

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. (AU:AAP) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. has announced a significant holding of 47,488,575 fully paid ordinary shares, marking a 12.88% stake in the company. This substantial shareholding reflects the company’s potential influence in the financial markets, attracting attention from investors keen on agricultural stocks.

