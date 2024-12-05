Australian Agricultural Projects’ Director Sells Significant Shares

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. (AU:AAP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. reported a significant change in director Daniel Stefanetti’s shareholdings, with a disposal of 46,866,075 shares at $0.042 each through an off-market trade. This move leaves Stefanetti with 25,740,434 shares, potentially impacting market perceptions and investor strategies.
For further insights into AU:AAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.