Australian Agricultural Projects’ Director Sells Significant Shares

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. reported a significant change in director Daniel Stefanetti’s shareholdings, with a disposal of 46,866,075 shares at $0.042 each through an off-market trade. This move leaves Stefanetti with 25,740,434 shares, potentially impacting market perceptions and investor strategies.

