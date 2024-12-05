Australian Agricultural Projects Director Boosts Shareholding

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. (AU:AAP) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. announced a significant change in the shareholding of Director Daniel Stefanetti, who acquired over 47 million shares through indirect interests. This off-market trade increases Stefanetti’s total shares to 73,229,009, reflecting a growing stake in the company. Such moves could indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects, sparking interest among investors.

