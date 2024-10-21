Australian Agricultural Projects Announces AGM Details

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. (AU:AAP) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for November 22, 2024, encouraging shareholders to submit proxy votes electronically. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice, aligning with modern digital practices, and aims for efficient shareholder participation.

For further insights into AU:AAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.