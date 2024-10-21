News & Insights

Australian Agricultural Projects Announces AGM Details

October 21, 2024 — 04:22 am EDT

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. (AU:AAP) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for November 22, 2024, encouraging shareholders to submit proxy votes electronically. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice, aligning with modern digital practices, and aims for efficient shareholder participation.

