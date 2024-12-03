Australian Agricultural Company Updates Trading Policy

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (AU:AAC) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Company Limited has announced a review and update of its Securities Trading Policy, reflecting its commitment to maintaining high standards of compliance and transparency. This move is likely to be of interest to investors tracking the ASX:AAC stock as it may influence trading practices and investor confidence. The updated policy has been approved by the company’s Board of Directors.

