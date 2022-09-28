Markets
COP

Australia will not need to curb gas exports, minister says

Contributor
Sonali Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia will not place curbs on gas exports after a deal struck with its three east coast producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fill a gap forecast in domestic supply, Resources Minister Madeleine King said on Thursday.

MELBOURNE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia will not place curbs on gas exports after a deal struck with its three east coast producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fill a gap forecast in domestic supply, Resources Minister Madeleine King said on Thursday.

"This agreement will not impact supplies to overseas customers, and does not impact existing contracts," King told a televised media conference.

In August, the government said it would consider triggering the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism and impose export curbs after the competition watchdog warned of the shortfall faced by the east coast market in 2023.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COPSHEL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular