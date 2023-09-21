Australia will announce A$22.1 bln budget surplus for year ended June 2023

By banking revenue upgrades, the government lowered gross debt by A$87.2 billion and will avoid around A$12 billion in interest payments over the five years to 2026-27, based on the excerpts.

However, the budget had been projected to return to deficit this year amid intensifying spending pressures on healthcare, energy and defence. Higher interest rates and a slower global economy are also weighing on domestic demand.

"The Albanese government has delivered this surplus at the same time as providing billions of dollars in cost-of-living relief and making vital investments in the long-term growth of our economy," Chalmers will say.

"Despite the surplus for 2022-23, structural pressures are intensifying rather than easing on the budget and these will take more than one year or one parliamentary term to address."

