News & Insights

Australia welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire as 'important progress'

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

November 24, 2023 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by Sam McKeith for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday a truce in the Israel-Hamas war marked "important progress" in the conflict, as he welcomed the release of hostages by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war's first ceasefire after guns fell silent in the Gaza Strip for the first time in seven weeks.

"Australia welcomes the release of hostages and the pause in hostilities to allow humanitarian access to Gaza," Albanese said on social media platform X.

"Today’s developments represent important progress and Australia welcomes them."

Australia's government has previously urged a pause in hostilities and has strongly criticised Hamas, while calling on Israel to exercise restraint to minimise civilian casualties.

"We have consistently called for all hostages to be released, for the protection of civilian lives and for steps towards a sustainable ceasefire and a long-term, enduring peace," Albanese said on X.

In Australia, the conflict has triggered protests from both Jewish and Palestinian groups, with thousands turning out for rallies in the country's largest cities.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Samuel.McKeith@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.