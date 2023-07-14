News & Insights

Australia welcomes IAEA report on Fukushima water release plan

July 14, 2023 — 12:43 am EDT

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Australia on Friday welcomed the final report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on planned release of water from Japan's tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant.

The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) has reviewed the report and supported IAEA's conclusions, the foreign affairs department said in a statement.

