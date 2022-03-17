US Markets
Australia watchdog sues Facebook-owner Meta over "false" cryptocurrency ads

March 18 (Reuters) - Australian competition watchdog said on Friday it has begun proceedings against Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc FB.O, alleging they engaged in false or misleading cryptocurrency advertisements in the country.

