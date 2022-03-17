Australia watchdog sues Facebook-owner Meta over "false" cryptocurrency ads

March 18 (Reuters) - Australian competition watchdog said on Friday it has begun proceedings against Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc FB.O, alleging they engaged in false or misleading cryptocurrency advertisements in the country.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.