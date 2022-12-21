Australia wants to deliver better relations with trading partner China -Albanese

December 21, 2022 — 12:43 am EST

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday it was important to create better relations with major trading partner China, hours ahead of a meeting between foreign minister Penny Wong and her counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

"It is important that we deliver better relations with our major trading partner in the future," said Albanese at a news conference, where he also thanked President Xi Jinping for a telegram commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

