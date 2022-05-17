Australia wages rise 2.4% y/y in Q1, short of forecasts

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian wage growth rose to a three-year high last quarter as a tightening labour market and record vacancies drove competition for workers, yet that was still short of market forecasts and could lessen the need for aggressive rate hikes.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed its wage price index (WPI) rose 0.7% in the March quarter, missing forecasts for a 0.8% increase.

The annual rate picked up to 2.4%, from 2.3%, but again was under of forecasts of 2.5%. The private sector saw growth of 2.4%, while the public payroll lagged at 2.2%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.