Australia wages rise 2.4% y/y in Q1, short of forecasts

Australian wage growth rose to a three-year high last quarter as a tightening labour market and record vacancies drove competition for workers, yet that was still short of market forecasts and could lessen the need for aggressive rate hikes.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed its wage price index (WPI) rose 0.7% in the March quarter, missing forecasts for a 0.8% increase.

The annual rate picked up to 2.4%, from 2.3%, but again was under of forecasts of 2.5%. The private sector saw growth of 2.4%, while the public payroll lagged at 2.2%.

