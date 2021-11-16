Australia wage growth up 2.2% y/y in Q3, back to pre-pandemic pace

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian wages posted a moderate rise in the third quarter to return annual growth back to its pre-pandemic level, though still well short of levels that policy makers believe would justify a rise in interest rates.

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian wages posted a moderate rise in the third quarter to return annual growth back to its pre-pandemic level, though still well short of levels that policy makers believe would justify a rise in interest rates.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed the wage price index rose 0.6% in the September quarter from the previous quarter, just above forecasts of a 0.5% increase.

The annual rate picked up to an expected 2.2%, from 1.7% in the second quarter and an all-time low of 1.4% late last year. The private sector saw growth of 2.4%, while the public payroll lagged at 1.7%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters