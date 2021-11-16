Australia wage growth up 2.2% y/y in Q3, back to pre-pandemic pace

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian wages posted a moderate rise in the third quarter to return annual growth back to its pre-pandemic level, though still well short of levels that policy makers believe would justify a rise in interest rates.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed the wage price index rose 0.6% in the September quarter from the previous quarter, just above forecasts of a 0.5% increase.

The annual rate picked up to an expected 2.2%, from 1.7% in the second quarter and an all-time low of 1.4% late last year. The private sector saw growth of 2.4%, while the public payroll lagged at 1.7%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

