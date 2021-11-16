Australia wage growth claws back to pre-pandemic times, still sub-par

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian wages posted a moderate rise in the third quarter to return annual growth to its pre-pandemic level, though still well short of the pace that policy makers believe would justify a rise in interest rates.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed the wage price index rose 0.6% in the September quarter, just above forecasts of a 0.5% increase.

The annual rate picked up to an expected 2.2%, from 1.7% in the second quarter and an all-time low of 1.4% late last year. The private sector saw growth of 2.4%, while the public payroll trailed behind at 1.7%.

Markets had been wagering on a stronger outcome and the local dollar eased 20 ticks to $0.7280 AUD=D3 in response.

Overall wage growth is still only back to where it was in 2019 and short of the 3%-plus levels the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) argues is needed to keep inflation at target.

"The data will provide the RBA with some confidence that rates need to remain low in the near term," said Ben Udy an economist at Capital Economics. "But we think wage growth will rise over 2022, putting pressure on the Bank."

Of the 18 industries the ABS covers on wages the only one to top 3% last quarter was the high tech and professional sector. Eight sectors, including mining and media, were under 2%.

National pay claims have not topped 3% since early 2013, a major reason the RBA believes future growth will be only gradual and policy should stay super-loose for another year or two.

Financial markets seem to disagree and are pricing in a hike in the 0.1% cash rate by June or July, with rates near 1% by the end of 2022. RBAWATCH

RBA Governor Philip Lowe this week said such a rate path was extremely unlikely, noting the local labour market was nowhere near as tight as in the United States where average earnings were running at 4.9%.

Australia's highly regulated wage system adds inertia to awards, with collective bargaining, multi-year agreements and an annual minimum wage adjustment.

