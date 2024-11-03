Australia United Mining Sees Strong Support at AGM

Australia United Mining Limited (AU:AYM) has released an update.

Australia United Mining Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors Mr. Tao Wang and Ms. Jia Yu, which garnered overwhelming support from shareholders. This outcome reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

