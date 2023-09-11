Australia union to oppose Chevron's application with industrial umpire over LNG strikes

SYDNEY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - An Australian union alliance said on Tuesday it would oppose Chevron's CVX.N "intractable bargaining" application with the industrial umpire over ongoing disputes related to wages and conditions at two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

Chevron is pursuing the untested legal strategy to stop industrial action at its Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG facilities and has applied to the Fair Work Commission for an "intractable bargaining" declaration. If granted, it would end strikes and allow the umpire to dictate an agreement.

Workers at the facilities, which account for over 5% of global supply, started brief work stoppages on Friday, and the unions have said they will escalate it to two weeks of 24-hour strikes from Thursday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.