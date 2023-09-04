Australia union to escalate work bans at Chevron LNG projects

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia would escalate their work bans from Sept. 14 over an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, a union alliance said on Tuesday.

The decision comes amid mediation talks hosted by the Fair Work Commission (FWC), Australia's industrial umpire, which began on Monday and is scheduled to run every day this week, and ahead of brief work stoppages called by the union from Thursday.

"The new protected industrial action notice will escalate work bans and the (union) will have rolling 24 x 1 hour stoppages, each day for 14 days from Thursday 14th September," the offshore alliance union said in a Facebook post.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Josie Kao)

