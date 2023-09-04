News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Australia union to escalate work bans at Chevron LNG projects

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 04, 2023 — 05:01 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia would escalate their work bans from Sept. 14 over an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, a union alliance said on Tuesday.

The decision comes amid mediation talks hosted by the Fair Work Commission (FWC), Australia's industrial umpire, which began on Monday and is scheduled to run every day this week, and ahead of brief work stoppages called by the union from Thursday.

"The new protected industrial action notice will escalate work bans and the (union) will have rolling 24 x 1 hour stoppages, each day for 14 days from Thursday 14th September," the offshore alliance union said in a Facebook post.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Josie Kao)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.