Australia union calls off strike at Chevron LNG facilities

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - An Australian union alliance said on Friday it would accept the proposals of an industrial arbitrator to resolve disputes at Chevron's CVX.N two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and end two weeks of strikes.

"The Offshore Alliance will now work with Chevron to finalise the drafting of the agreement and members will soon cease current industrial action," union official Brad Gandy said in a statement.

