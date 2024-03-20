News & Insights

Australia, UK sign new defence pact

March 20, 2024 — 07:21 pm EDT

SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Australia and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a new defence and security cooperation agreement, which includes a status of forces agreement, making it easier for their defence forces to operate together in each other's countries.

The agreement also formalises the established practice of consulting on issues that affect the sovereignty and regional security of both countries, Australia Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.

