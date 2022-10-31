Australia Treasurer Chalmers says inflation number one challenge for economy

SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday inflation is the number one challenge for the country's economy, following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to raise the benchmark interest rate by 0.25%.

"As today's decision has shown, inflation is the number one challenge in our economy. It's the number one focus of the government," Chalmers told a news conference.

