Australia trade surplus widens in April on LNG exports

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Australia's trade surplus widened more than expected in April thanks to rising exports of liquefied natural gas and a return of tourists, while imports eased back a little after a very strong first quarter.

SYDNEY, June 2 (Reuters) - Australia's trade surplus widened more than expected in April thanks to rising exports of liquefied natural gas and a return of tourists, while imports eased back a little after a very strong first quarter.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed the trade surplus widened to A$10.5 billion ($7.53 billion) in April, beating market forecasts of a $9.3 billion surplus and compared to an upwardly revised A$9.7 billion in March.

Exports rose 1% led by LNG and travel, while prices for most of Australia's key commodities also remained high. Imports dipped 0.7% suggesting trade would be less of a drag on the economy as it was in the first quarter.

($1 = 1.3951 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More