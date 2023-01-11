Australia trade surplus tops forecasts at A$13.2 bln in Nov

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia's trade surplus unexpectedly widened in November as imports pulled back from record highs and offset a dip in liquefied natural gas exports.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed the surplus on goods and services rose to A$13.2 billion ($9.13 billion), from October's A$12.7 billion, well above forecasts of A$10.5 billion.

Exports slipped 0.4% unrounded, mainly due to a sharp fall in LNG revenue as prices and volumes fell, which outweighed a solid increase in iron ore earnings. Imports dropped 1.5%, with falls spread across consumption and capital goods, and transport services.

($1 = 1.4453 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

