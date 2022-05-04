Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release March figures for imports, exports, trade balance and building permits, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In February, imports were up 12.0 percent on month and exports rose 0.2 percent on month for a trade surplus of A$7.457 billion, while building permits skyrocketed 43.5 percent on month.

The Philippines will provide April data for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.0 percent.

China will see April results for its services and composite PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics; in March, their scores were 42.0 and 43.9, respectively.

The de facto central bank in Hong Kong will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the benchmark lending rate currently sits at 0.75 percent. Hong Kong also will provide March data for retail sales; in February, sales tumbled 17.6 percent on year.

Thailand will see April results for its consumer confidence index and inflation. In March, the consumer confidence index score was 42.0, while overall inflation gained 0.66 on month and 5.73 percent on year. Core CPI rose an annual 2.0 percent.

Hong Kong and Singapore will see April results for their respective private sector PMIs from S&P Global; in March, their scores were 42.0 and 52.9, respectively.

Singapore will release March data for retail sales; in February, sales were down 1.2 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in South Korea and Japan are closed on Thursday for Children's Day and will re-open on Friday.

