Australia to update its critical minerals list by year-end

MELBOURNE, July 27 (Reuters) - Australia will update its critical minerals list by the end of the year, its resources minister said on Thursday, potentially opening the way for developers of copper and nickel mines to tap government incentives to speed up project development.

One of the world's biggest suppliers of raw minerals, Australia last month unfurled a landmark strategy outlining how it will work with investors and international partners to build a critical minerals processing industry.

The strategy drew some criticism because it did not lay out a regulatory fast track or add to its list of minerals considered critical to the energy transition.

"Reviewing and updating our Critical Minerals List will help Australia capitalise on our amazing potential to create new industries and new jobs around our rich geological endowment and build on our record as a stable and reliable resources and energy exporter," Minister for Resources Madeleine King said.

The list includes minerals with supply chains that are considered vulnerable to disruption.

The current list, last updated in March 2022, includes 26 minerals and will be updated by the end of the year, it said.

Australia is the world's largest producer of lithium, the third largest producer of cobalt and fourth largest producer of rare earths.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.