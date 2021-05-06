Australia to start repatriation flights from India in mid-May

Contributor
Jonathan Barrett Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that citizens stranded in COVID-ravaged India should be able to start returning home from May 15 after repatriation flights resume.

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that citizens stranded in COVID-ravaged India should be able to start returning home from May 15 after repatriation flights resume.

Australian authorities last week banned all travellers from India, including its own citizens, from entering the country due to the surge in COVID-19 cases there, and warned offenders could be prosecuted and penalised.

The policy drew heavy criticism from lawmakers, expatriates and the Indian diaspora.

"The original decision to put in place that biosecurity order until 15 May has proved very effective and it will run its full course until that time without any change," Morrison said on Friday in the city of Newcastle, located north of Sydney.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Jonathan.Barrett@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters