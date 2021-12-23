Australia to shorten COVID-19 booster dose intervals from January

Contributor
Renju Jose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Australia will shorten the interval for people to receive their COVID-19 booster shots to four months from five from Jan. 4, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australia will shorten the interval for people to receive their COVID-19 booster shots to four months from five from Jan. 4, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The wait time will be further reduced to three months from Jan. 31, Hunt said during a media conference.

(Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Chris Reese)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters