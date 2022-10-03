Australia to set aside at least 30% of its land mass to protect endangered species

By prioritising 110 species and 20 places, Plibersek said the areas managed for conservation will be increased by 50 million hectares. The 10-year plan will be reviewed in 2027.

The recently elected federal Labor government has pledged A$224.5 million ($146 million) to help protect Australia's threatened native plants and animals.

Australia, the sixth largest country by land area in the world, is home to unique animals like koalas and platypus although their numbers have been dwindling due to extreme weather events and human encroachment into their habitats.

Koalas along much of the east coast were listed as endangered in February after nature experts estimated Australia has lost about 30% of its koalas over the past four years.

Australia has been battered recently by frequent extreme weather events including the devastating bushfires in 2019 and 2020 in the east that killed 33 people, billions of animals and burned an area nearly half the size of Germany.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-Australia welcomed the government's conservation efforts but urged authorities to go further and invest in time-bound recovery plans for every threatened species.

"Australia has more than 1,900 listed threatened species. This plan picks 110 winners. It's unclear how it will help our other 'non priority' threatened species," said Rachel Lowry, WWF-Australia's chief conservation officer.

($1 = 1.5352 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson and Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.