Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australia will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from its A$5 currency note with a new design to reflect and honour the history of its Indigenous culture, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

The decision follows consultation with the federal government, which supports the change, the Reserve Bank of Australia said in a statement. The other side of the note will continue to feature the Australian Parliament, it said.

Queen Elizabeth's death last year has reignited debates in Australia about its future as a constitutional monarchy. Voters narrowly chose to maintain the British monarch as its head of state in a 1999 referendum.

Australia in September 2022 said the image of King Charles would Queen Elizabeth on A$5 notes, and that she might be replaced by Australian figures.

Authorities have said the decision to include the queen's image on the A$5 dollar note was about her personality as opposed to her status as the monarch.

In 2021, Australia officially amended its to remove reference to the country being "young and free" amid calls to recognise that its Indigenous people are the oldest civilization in the world.

The Reserve Bank said it would consult with Indigenous groups in designing the A$5 banknote. It will take a number of years to design and print the new banknote. Until then, the current note will continue to be issued.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue)

