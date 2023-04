SYDNEY, April 20 (Reuters) - Australia will introduce legislation to remove the government's existing right to veto decisions made by the Reserve Bank of Australia, the treasurer said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.