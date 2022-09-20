Australia to release new monthly CPI data early, on Sept. 29

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Tuesday said it plans to release its new monthly consumer price series for July and August earlier than planned on Sept. 29.

The early release means the data will be available for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) next policy meeting on Oct. 4 and thus could have some impact on whether it decides to raise rates by 25 or 50 basis points.

The ABS was due to release monthly figures for July, August and September along with the standard third-quarter consumer price index (CPI) on Oct. 26. The monthly figure for September will still be released as planned.

The monthly readings can differ sharply from quarterly figures which average CPI over the three months and have more complete data. For instance, the second-quarter report showed consumer prices rising 6.1% on a year before, while the monthly report for June showed inflation at 6.8%.

"The ABS received overwhelmingly positive feedback about the monthly CPI indicator and the value of more timely data," said David Gruen, the Australian Statistician, in a statement.

"While there are some limitations to the indicator including that only around two-thirds of items in the CPI basket will have up-to-date prices each month, the indicator has significant value as an early gauge of the quarterly CPI," he added.

The July and August release will include data for expenditure groups and some selected expenditure classes, though Gruen added the quarterly CPI will continue to be Australia's key measure of inflation.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Jason Neely)

