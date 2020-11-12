Australia to raise $4.3 bln via 20-year syndicated bond

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australia plans to raise A$6 billion ($4.3 billion) via a new 20-year syndicated bond issuance next week, the government's debt management agency said in a statement on Friday.

National Australia Bank, TD Securities, UBS, and Westpac are the joint lead managers for the 2.75% 21 May 2041 offering, the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) added.

The AOFM has issued almost A$200 billion in Treasury bonds since March to help the government meet its enormous expenditure plans brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's debt is among the highest yielding in the developed world, underpinned by its central bank's yield-curve control policy and quantitative easing programme.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)announced a A$100 billion bond-buying programme targeting long-dated debt.

($1 = 1.3826 Australian dollars)

