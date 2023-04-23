News & Insights

Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup

April 23, 2023 — 10:01 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

CANBERRA, April 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday his government had accepted the key findings of a review recommending the biggest shakeup of Australia's defence since the end of the Second World War.

Australia's defence will prioritise long-range precision strike capability and domestic manufacturing of guided weapons, the review said.

