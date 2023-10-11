News & Insights

Australia to organise flights to evacuate citizens from Israel

October 11, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australia has organised two special flights to bring back citizens from Israel, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.

The first flight will leave on Friday, the second on Sunday, and will travel from Ben Gurion airport to London, according to Albanese.

"We are assessing all options to get Australians home as soon as possible who wish to travel back here," said Albanese at a news conference.

Albanese said the large number of Australians who live or travel to Israel made it difficult to know exactly how many citizens were in the country.

