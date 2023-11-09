Australia to offer climate refuge to all residents of Tuvalu - report

Adds details, context from the second paragraph

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will on Friday announce the country will offer climate asylum to all residents of Tuvalu, the Sydney Morning Herald reported, citing sources.

Tuvalu, a collection of nine low-lying islands in the Pacific, is one of the world's most at-risk countries from climate change.

All 11,200 residents of the country will be offered refuge in Australia, SMH reported.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

