Australia to offer climate refuge to all residents of Tuvalu - report

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

November 09, 2023 — 10:55 pm EST

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will on Friday announce the country will offer climate asylum to all residents of Tuvalu, the Sydney Morning Herald reported, citing sources.

Tuvalu, a collection of nine low-lying islands in the Pacific, is one of the world's most at-risk countries from climate change.

All 11,200 residents of the country will be offered refuge in Australia, SMH reported.

