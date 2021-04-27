Australia to halt direct passenger flights from India
SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Australia will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, following a surge in COVID-19 infections in the world's second-most populous country.
India's new coronavirus cases stayed above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. It reported 2,771 new deaths, but health experts believe the tally is significantly higher.
