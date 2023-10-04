News & Insights

Australia to crack down on 'significant abuse' of immigration system

October 04, 2023 — 12:56 am EDT

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

By Alasdair Pal

SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australia will address significant abuses of its visa system, the government said on Thursday, in a bid to crack down on human trafficking and other forms of organised crime.

The government will establish a division in the Department of Home Affairs to tackle abuses of the visa and migration system, funded with A$50 million ($31.48 million).

Former police commissioner Christine Nixon highlighted in a January report "abuses of sexual exploitation, human trafficking and other organised crime" in the immigration system.

"The Nixon Review has identified significant abuse and misuse of Australia's visa system," immigration minister Andrew Giles said.

"By once again prioritising integrity in immigration, we're able to help protect vulnerable communities from exploitation, and make our visa system fairer for everyone."

Long reliant on immigration to supply what is now one of the tightest labour markets in the world, Australia has proposed overhauling its system to speed up the entry of highly skilled workers and smoothening the path to permanent residency.

The government said in April the visa process for skilled professionals would be made quicker and easier, while steps would be taken to retain international students.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; editing by Robert Birsel)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.