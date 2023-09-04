Australia to consider extending life of largest coal power plant

Adds minister comments in paragraph 4-6, shares in paragraph 7, Origin statement in paragraph 8

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia is considering extending the life of Origin Energy's ORG.AX Eraring coal fired power plant, the country's largest, the New South Wales state minister for climate change said on Tuesday.

Origin said last year it would shut Eraring seven years ahead of schedule in 2025, in part because falling power prices had made it difficult to turn a profit.

"The checkup makes it clear that the case for Origin Energy to extend its timeframe for phasing out Eraring is there," Sharpe said at a news conference.

"We accept the recommendations ... We will engage with Origin about the future."

Origin shares fell 2.8% in morning trade. The company in March agreed to a A$15.35 billion ($9.86 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield BAM.TO that is expected to close in early 2024.

The report, commissioned in May, also recommended government improve the grid to allow more low-emissions generation and consider investing in more gas storage to support the seven gas plants expected in the state by 2024.

($1 = 1.5562 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jamie Freed)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.