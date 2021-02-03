US Markets
Australia to buy 10 mln additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Germany's BioNTech 22UAy.DE, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

"These additional vaccines have been secured consistent with our requirements," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Australia last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use for people aged 16 years and older, and expects to begin inoculation at 80,000 doses per week by the end of February.

