SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday it would remove TikTok on all federal government-owned devices due to security issues, a decision that follows many countries in the West in barring the Chinese-owned video app.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney;)

