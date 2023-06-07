News & Insights

Australia talks tough on EU trade - FT

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

June 07, 2023 — 12:05 am EDT

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - Australia's trade minister Don Farrell has warned the European Union that he will not sign on a trade deal unless the bloc opens its market to more Australian farm products, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Farrell said an agreement with the bloc was only possible if the EU backed down on its demands not to expose its farmers to competition, the report said.

Meanwhile, Australia had extended an "olive branch" to China on its trade disputes, Farrell told FT.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.