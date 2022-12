Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Australian securities regulator on Tuesday started civil proceedings against 11 current and former directors of casino operator Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX for alleged breach of their duty.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.